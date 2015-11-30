Popular San Francisco officer arrested for hit-and-run after 2 pedestrians seriously injured

Authorities say a renowned San Francisco Police officer was on medical leave when he was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and will be suspended when he is eligible to return to duty.

Police say a Dodge Charger ran down and seriously injured two middle-aged men as they crossed the street in San Francisco about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver ditched the car and ran away. Police say the car is registered to 38-year-old Christopher Kohrs, a seven-year veteran who gained social media notoriety for his good looks, friendly demeanor and chiseled body while directing traffic in San Francisco's predominantly gay Castro neighborhood.

Police say Kohrs turned himself in and he was booked into jail about 10 hours after the incident. Kohrs didn't return a phone call.