Pompeo to Europe to seek backing, easing of Iran tensions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seeking European support and a potential diplomatic climb-down to ease rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Even as the Trump administration revels in its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, Pompeo is off to Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Britain to assure European leaders that the U.S. isn't looking for conflict and perhaps to open a channel of communication with the Islamic Republic.

After a brief stop in Berlin to make up for a visit he abruptly called off earlier this month, Pompeo will make an extended stay in Switzerland, which has long represented Washington's interests in Tehran and has been an intermediary between the two. His three days there come amid public signals from President Donald Trump that he wants to talk with Iran.