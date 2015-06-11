Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update June 11, 2015

Police: Woman was killed after reuniting with onetime love interest; he committed suicide

By | Associated Press
In this image taken from video made available by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Charlie Enice Brooks greets Joseph Pope after Brooks arrived from Colorado at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, June 7, 2015. Brooks flew to Florida for a reunion with Pope — her teenage sweetheart — and was found murdered and floating in a canal on Monday, June 8. Pope later killed himself. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this image taken from video made available by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Charlie Enice Brooks greets Joseph Pope after Brooks arrived from Colorado at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, June 7, 2015. Brooks flew to Florida for a reunion with Pope — her teenage sweetheart — and was found murdered and floating in a canal on Monday, June 8. Pope later killed himself. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP) (The Associated Press)

SEMINOLE, Fla. – Authorities say a woman who flew from Colorado to Florida to reconnect with an old flame turned up dead days later, and her onetime boyfriend killed himself as investigators zeroed in on him as the prime suspect.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says 36-year-old Charlie Enice Brooks was found dead in a canal Monday, her skull bashed in with a rock. A day earlier, surveillance video at Tampa International Airport showed her hugging and then holding hands with Joseph Pope at an airport terminal.

Her body was found near a dock two doors down from where Pope lived with his parents and siblings.

Police had identified Pope as the killer — but he shot and killed himself before they could make an arrest. Gualtieri said the case is now closed.