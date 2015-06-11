Police: Woman was killed after reuniting with onetime love interest; he committed suicide

Authorities say a woman who flew from Colorado to Florida to reconnect with an old flame turned up dead days later, and her onetime boyfriend killed himself as investigators zeroed in on him as the prime suspect.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says 36-year-old Charlie Enice Brooks was found dead in a canal Monday, her skull bashed in with a rock. A day earlier, surveillance video at Tampa International Airport showed her hugging and then holding hands with Joseph Pope at an airport terminal.

Her body was found near a dock two doors down from where Pope lived with his parents and siblings.

Police had identified Pope as the killer — but he shot and killed himself before they could make an arrest. Gualtieri said the case is now closed.