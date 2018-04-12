Police standoff ends with man shot inside Atlanta home

Authorities say a six-hour standoff between Atlanta police and a man who fired at officers has ended, with the man being shot.

Police Lt. Jeff Cantin tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers tried to reach a peaceful resolution by talking at length with the man and his family. The newspaper reports the standoff started just before 2 a.m. Thursday when the man called police and reported shots had been fired. The lieutenant says police were knocking on the man's front door when he began shooting at them. The condition of one officer who was injured in the forehead and arm hasn't been released.

Reporters near the scene heard multiple rounds of intense gunfire during the standoff. Nearby houses were evacuated as police called in reinforcements.

Police said the man's family told them he had a history of mental illness and was apparently alone inside the home. Cantin tells WSB-TV that the man may have broken up with his girlfriend, though no motive has been released.

Atlanta Police Officer Donald Hannah said medics were working to determine the extent of the man's injuries. Cantin says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investing.

___

Information from: WGCL-TV, http://www.cbs46.com