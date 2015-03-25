Police search Indianapolis campus buildings for reported gunman; hospital locked down

Police are searching a downtown Indianapolis college campus after receiving reports of a gunman near a campus parking lot.

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis police officer Bill Abston says a female student called police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a man wearing a long brown coat and carrying what looked like a long gun near a nursing building.

Abston says police issued an alert and ordered a campus lockdown. IUPUI police and officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are searching the campus for the man.

Students and faculty have been told to seek shelter until they receive an all-clear message.

Riley Hospital for Children on the campus, a nearby magnet school and the NCAA headquarters also were locked down.

Classes at IUPUI resumed Monday after spring break.