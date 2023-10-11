Police provide insight into video of man running naked in Seattle store

Police in a Seattle suburb have provided additional context to a video circulating online of a naked man in a J.C. Penney store.

"The individual depicted in the video was in mental crisis. Shortly after the video shared online ends, the individual had a serious medical emergency which necessitated the need for medics and transportation to the hospital," Tukwila Police Department said on Facebook.

The incident occurred on Oct. 1, according to the Daily Mail. Video of the incident began with a man following another man who was wearing nothing but socks. The person recording could be heard explaining that they are in the kids' department before a second man could be seen following the unclothed one.

A third person then began to follow the naked man as a chase ensued. The person recording quickly followed after them. At some point, the naked man grabbed a pair of pants and attempted to put them on.

MANUEL ELLIS, A BLACK MAN WHO DIED DURING A POLICE CONFRONTATION IN WA, WAS NOT A THREAT, EYEWITNESS SAYS

The naked man and several other men ended up in a corner before a massive brawl broke out, and people could be heard screaming in the background. The bystanders ended up pummeling the naked man before someone began shouting "enough" repeatedly.

LIBERAL CITY MAYOR PROPOSED INCREASING POLICE BUDGET — THEN PROTESTERS SHOWED UP AT HIS HOUSE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is suggested in the video that the man was trying to touch two kids that he had with him in the store, but police said that so far they have found no evidence of that.

The unidentified naked man was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.