Police: Pocket-dialing prowler got himself arrested after Ohio house break-in
SIDNEY, Ohio – Authorities in Ohio say a pocket-dialing prowler got himself arrested after his cellphone turned informant. Twice.
Investigators say an emergency operator traced an accidental 911 call on Tuesday night to a home in Sidney, about 60 miles northwest of Columbus.
Shelby County sheriff's deputies dispatched to check on the house found a window forced open. They arrested Douglas Wolaver, of Piqua, inside.
The sheriff's office says Wolaver was found in a bathroom after his phone's low-battery alert led deputies to his hiding place.
Wolaver is charged with breaking and entering. A phone listing for him was disconnected.