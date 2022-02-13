Police: NYC man attacks MTA bus driver with tree branch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man is the target of a search for reportedly attacking an MTA bus driver with a tree branch on Wednesday. Police report that the female bus driver was struck in the arm after a 39-year-old man exited the bus, grabbed a tree branch, re-entered and proceeded with his attack on the MTA driver's right arm.

He fled the scene after throwing the tree branch at her. NYPD described the suspect as a partially bald male between the ages of 30 and 40, with black and white facial hair. The driver was not treated for any injuries. MTA released a statement calling the act "unprovoked and unacceptable," according to the New York Post.

"MTA bus operators are part of the lifeblood of this city and should never have to work while fearing for their safety and the safety of their passengers. This attack was unprovoked and unacceptable, and the MTA will work with the NYPD to identify the attacker and bring them to justice," they said in the statement.

The suspect was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, light blue jeans and black sneakers.