Police K9 killed after suspected drunk driver hits Michigan State Police vehicle

A K9 officer with the Michigan State Police was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver hit the patrol vehicle in which he was stationed.

Canine Rex was with his partner inside a service vehicle blocking all lanes of traffic after severe flooding when the trooper's Chevrolet Tahoe was hit by another vehicle at around 1:05 a.m., the MSP reported on social media.

Officials said the police vehicle was hit at freeway speeds, FOX 2 reported.

Rex sustained severe spine and leg injuries and was transported to Blue Pearl animal hospital where he was treated, but later passed away from his injuries. His partner sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his legs.

The MSP also shared photos showing the severe damage done to both vehicles involved.

The MSP said in a separate post that Rex was "a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post."

Police said the driver the vehicle that killed Rex was suspected of being under the influence and sustained serious injuries. His two female passengers also sustained serious injuries, and one of them may not survive.