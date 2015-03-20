Police investigating after $3M worth of missing shoes found at central Kentucky home

Police are investigating after finding $3 million worth of missing shoes at a central Kentucky home.

Media outlets report that officers with the Radcliff Police Department confiscated thousands of pairs of Nike shoes that were scattered in front of the home.

According to a search warrant filed last week, the shoes were supposed to be shipped in 2009 from a Nike distribution center in Tennessee to another one in Texas, but never made it.

The women who were in possession of the shoes said they had purchased them from someone else and didn't know they were stolen. They said they were selling them at a flea market.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.