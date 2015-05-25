Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 21, 2015

Police: Elusive Boston 'Tree Ninja' caught chopping down tree with a hammer

By | Associated Press

BOSTON – Boston police say they have arrested a 65-year-old man they believe is the infamous "Brighton Tree Ninja."

For several years a vandal has been damaging newly planted trees and shrubbery in the city's Brighton neighborhood. Authorities have been unable to apprehend the perpetrator.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/1OixJLl ) that police set up surveillance near the Brighton Elks Club. Officers caught Joseph Rizza entering an empty lot and attempting to chop down a tree with a hammer.

Detectives took Rizza into custody. He is being charged with five counts of willful and malicious destruction of property, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police are continuing to investigate Rizza in connection with several years of reports of similar incidents.

A message left with Rizza's attorney was not immediately returned.