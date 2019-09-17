Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Police: Delaware shooting suspect released because of 'communication error'

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting was accidentally released from police custody in Delaware, authorities said Tuesday.

Dion Williams, 27, is wanted for assault, reckless endangerment and gun charges stemming from a June 1 shooting that left 31-year-old Julius Johnson dead. The pair got into an argument in a salon just before shots rang out.

Johnson died from his injuries July 5, authorities said in a news release.

Dion Williams, 27, was accidentally released from police custody following his arrest last week in connection with a fatal shooting.

Dion Williams, 27, was accidentally released from police custody following his arrest last week in connection with a fatal shooting. (Dover Police Department)

The Dover Police Department said Williams was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting. That same day, Williams was taken to the Kent County Court of Common Pleas, where he had an active arrest warrant. He was transferred to the Capitol Police Department and placed in a Georgetown prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, a Dover officer preparing a press release on Williams' arrest learned that he had been accidentally released after his Kent County warrant was cleared.

The Dover police statement said Williams was set free due to a "communication error by a Dover police officer," but did not elaborate. Williams' whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday evening.