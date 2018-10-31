Police colleagues congratulate K-9 officer, 30, crowned Mrs. Texas

A police officer from Katy, Texas, on Sunday was crowned United States of America Mrs. Texas.

K-9 officer Shannon Dresser, 30, was congratulated for taking home the crown and sash on the Katy Independent School District Police Department Facebook page.

“Oops she did it again, Our own Officer Shannon Dresser was crowned the United States of America Mrs. Texas last night,” the post read. “Congrats Officer Dresser!”

A spokeswoman with the department on Monday confirmed the win to the Houston Chronicle, saying Dresser has competed in pageants for several years and “has even moved up through competitions.”

The new Mrs. Texas has previously competed in about 15 different competitions. She was the Miss Texas 2017 and finished second at the Miss United States Pageant in Florida last year, the Chronicle reported.

Ahead of the 2017 Miss United States Pageant, Dresser told Houston's KTRK-TV that people can't believe she’s both a police officer and a pageant queen.

"When they know me as Officer Dresser and they see me out there sweating and running and taking care of everything that when they find out I have an outside part of me that's really girly, they're usually blown away," she said at the time.