Police at site of alleged drunken driver crash arrest 2 more

Police in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital say they were investigating a fatal crash involving a drunken driver when two other impaired drivers pulled up at different times — and both were arrested.

Local media reports say officers were at the scene of a crash that killed a moped rider Saturday in Rockville. They put up barricades and brought in a dump truck to protect themselves.

Police say two intoxicated drivers subsequently came upon the scene. The first approached the intersection, stopped, and didn't move for several minutes. The man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

About two hours later, police say, another vehicle ran over traffic cones and around flashing lights and a "Road Closed" sign. The driver was arrested on the same charge.