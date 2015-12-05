Police: 1 victim taken to hospital after shots fired in Wisconsin town

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Wisconsin town that prompted police to evacuate nearby homes and businesses.

Spokeswoman Megan Mulholland confirms the victim was taken to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah. She did not know the person's condition.

Police say they have evacuated a number of homes and businesses after shots were fired in Neenah.

A post on the city police department's Facebook page Saturday morning said that police are monitoring a "high-risk situation."

No other details were immediately available.

Neenah is about 85 miles northwest of Milwaukee.