Poisonous baby toads plague Florida neighborhood by the thousands: report

Thousands of poisonous baby toads have reportedly overrun a Florida suburb and residents are fed up.

The bufo toads, also known as cane toads, started showing up at Jennie Quasha’s home in the Mirabella neighborhood in Palm Beach Garden on March 14, but the problem was much worse the next day.

“Friday morning, it was like a mass exodus of toads. Baby toads. They’re very small, and all crawling from the lake. At this point, we didn’t know if they were frogs or toads. When I say billions and billions, you can’t even count,” the mother-of-three told The Palm Beach Post.

Bufo toads secrete toxins that can cause eye irritation in children or harm pets, according to WPBF.

“I just see a massive amount of toads or frogs everywhere, covering every square inch,” Quasha told WPTV. “You can’t even walk through the grass without stepping on one.”

According to The Palm Beach Post, the toads have been clogging pools and swarming patios and streets.

The outlet also reported homeowners in the neighborhood have been given a letter explaining that the toad infestation is an isolated, natural occurrence.

Mark Holladay, of the pest removal service Toad Busters, told WPTV that recent rains, coupled with warm temperatures, sent the amphibians into a breeding cycle.

Holladay said even more toads are likely to spread throughout South Florida in the coming weeks.

