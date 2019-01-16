World’s ‘loneliest’ frog, Romeo, finally has his Juliet

It appears that Romeo, the world's loneliest frog, may have finally found love.

The Sehuencas water frog has been living all alone in an aquarium in Bolivia for 10 years and researchers hadn't seen any of his species in the wild in a decade.

However, during a recent expedition to a Bolivian cloud forest, Global Wildlife Conservation and the Museo de Historia Alcide d'Orbigny rediscovered the Sehuencas water frog and rescued five – three males and two females – to bring into a conservation breeding program.

"It is an incredible feeling to know that thanks to everyone who believes in true love and donated for Valentine’s Day last year, we have already found a mate for Romeo and can establish a conservation breeding program with more than a single pair,” Teresa Camacho Badani, the museum's chief of herpetology and the expedition leader, said in a statement.

HUNDREDS OF ELK SEEN STREAMING ACROSS ROAD IN VIDEO

The researchers hope that if the breeding program is successful, they can eventually reintroduce the rare frogs into the wild.

Romeo attracted worldwide attention a year ago when his search for a mate was publicized with a profile on the dating application Match. The famous frog even has his own Twitter account where he's already sharing video of Juliet.

"We have a real chance to save the Sehuencas water frog—restoring a unique part of the diversity of life that is the foundation of Bolivia’s forests, and generating important information on how to restore similar species also at grave risk of extinction," said Chris Jordan, GWC’s Central America and Tropical Andes coordinator, in a statement.

GREAT WHITE SHARK, CALLED 'DEEP BLUE,' SPOTTED NEAR HAWAII

According to BBC News, these particular water frogs, which were once abundant, are now declining quickly and face a range of threats that include habitat destruction, climate change and the introduction of invasive trout.

"Romeo is really calm and relaxed and doesn't move a whole lot," Badani told BBC News. "He's healthy and likes to eat, but he is kind of shy and slow."

Here's hoping this pair of star-crossed lovers avoid the problems of their namesakes.