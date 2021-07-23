Expand / Collapse search
Part of plane's landing gear crashes onto Maine golf course

Gorham Police say aircraft managed to make safe landing

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Hopefully someone yelled fore! 

Police in Maine say they have recovered part of an airplane’s landing gear after it fell onto the Gorham Country Club golf course just outside of Portland. 

"Just when you thought you have seen everything, things really do fall from the sky," the Gorham Police Department posted on Facebook. 

The plane's part landed on the seventh fairway at Gorham County Club. (Gorham Police Department)

"There were 2 miracles in this event. Number one, nobody was struck by this falling object when it fell on the 7th. fairway from the sky," it added. " Number 2, the plane was able to do a belly landing and landed safely in Islip New York." 

Gorham Police say the plane was a Piper Navajo twin engine. 

