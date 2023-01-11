Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Plane makes emergency landing on Chicago-area highway

The aircraft landed near Bolingbrook, IL, on I-355 following apparent engine failure

Associated Press
A small plane made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, Bolingbrook fire officials said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 near Bolingbrook around 2 p.m. CST, Illinois State Police said.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground, police said. However, it caused traffic to back up just before the start of the afternoon rush hour.

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on 1-355 near Bolingbrook, Illinois, following apparent engine failure.

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on 1-355 near Bolingbrook, Illinois, following apparent engine failure. (Fox News)

The plane, based in Denver, Colorado, was traveling from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Brookeridge Air Park in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to the plane tracking website FlightAware.com.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure.

No further details were immediately available.