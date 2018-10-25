Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

Plane disappears off South Carolina coast, FAA says

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Piper PA-31 Navajo plane went missing Thursday off the coast of South Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

A Piper PA-31 Navajo plane went missing Thursday off the coast of South Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

A plane went missing Thursday while en route to the Bahamas from South Carolina and search and rescuers are investigating to determine its whereabouts.

The Piper PA-31 Navajo, a twin-engine aircraft, departed from Robert. F Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported and vanished from radar at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The plane disappeared around 100 miles southeast of Charleston.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating, per the Federal Aviation Administration's tweet.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.