Pittsburgh woman allegedly attacked off-duty police officer who had investigated her son: authorities

A Pittsburgh woman is accused of attacking, choking and repeatedly punching an off-duty detective who was involved in a criminal investigation against her son, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The Pittsburgh Police detective, Michelle McHenry, told authorities she was off-duty and at a Brookline bar, Brook Line N Sinker, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when Angela Hindman, 44, "jumped" her, and told her: "You’re not going to come after my son, you’re not going to say s--- about my son, he didn’t do nothing!" the criminal complaint states.

McHenry had "investigated" Hindman’s son "in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation," according to the complaint. The pair began to scuffle after Hindman allegedly grabbed her, with the women ending up on the ground.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows Hindman on top of McHenry, with her left hand around the detective’s neck as she punches her 17 times in the face, the complaint states.

Hindman allegedly admitted to cops that she and McHenry had been fighting. Police said McHenry bit Hindman while trying to defend herself. Two other people were alleged to have been involved and were charged in connection with the fight.

Hindman was charged with retaliation against a witness or a victim, aggravated assault and strangulation. According to WPXI-TV, she posted bail following her arraignment Sunday.

When contacted by Fox News on Monday, Hindman confirmed comments she made to KDKA-TV, in which she said McHenry had instigated the dispute. She told Fox News in an email that McHenry had left the bar but alleged she "came back to the bar yelling and spit at me and swinging her arms."

"So, at that point I did defend myself," Hindman said.