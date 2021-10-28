Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania 12-year-old boy dies after collapsing during basketball warm-ups

The medical examiner’s office has not released the boy’s cause of death

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A 12-year-old Pennsylvania boy died Wednesday after collapsing while doing basketball warm-ups at his middle school. 

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the pre-teen as Jayson Kidd. 

Chartiers Valley Middle School in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. 

Chartiers Valley Middle School in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.  (cvsd.net)

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to Fox News that Kidd collapsed during basketball practice just after 5 p.m. at Chartiers Valley Middle School in Bridgeville. 

Kidd was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office has not released the boy’s official cause of death. 

Fox News has reached out to both the middle school and the Chartiers Valley School District for comment. 

Orange ball put on the cement floor for ready to play in basketball court at the park.

Orange ball put on the cement floor for ready to play in basketball court at the park. (iStock)

The school district referred Fox News to an online statement from Superintendent Johannah M. Vanatta. She said the district was "deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at (Chartiers Valley Middle School)." 

"I am confident that our community will rise in support. My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy," she said. 

Chartiers Valley School District

Chartiers Valley School District (Google Maps)

The district is not releasing further details out of respect for the family. The Middle School Crisis Team will be available for students and staff on Thursday, Vanatta said. 

Bridgeville is about 13 miles south of Pittsburgh. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.