Photos show Athena Strand kidnapping truck as jurors weigh death penalty for killer FedEx driver

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Jurors in Tanner Horner's murder trial saw photos of his FedEx truck, the grim vessel prosecutors say was used to snatch 7-year-old Athena Strand from her own driveway and, ultimately, to end her life.

On Friday, prosecutors showed the jury a series of pictures from inside the truck where Athena was murdered by Horner, 34, in Texas on Nov. 30, 2022. Horner pleaded guilty to the murder and is waiting for the jury to decide if he will be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.

Jurors were shown images of bungee cords and bands found inside the truck, along with photos of investigators testing the vehicle for biological substances.

Horner initially claimed he had accidentally hit Athena with his delivery truck, but he has since admitted to strangling the girl after abducting her while delivering a Christmas package to her father’s home in Paradise, Texas .

Alise Amey, a former crime scene investigator for the Wise County Sheriff's Office, said that it was recommended that they remove the floor from the truck because Athena had markings on her face that matched the pattern on the truck's floor.

"There were markings on the victim's face that were consistent with the floor," Amey testified.

Once they were removed, Amey said they were bagged in brown paper because they were so large.

FOX 4 Dallas reported that as additional crime scene photos were shared with the jury, the court's video feed to be blurred.

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The hours of evidence shown to jurors throughout the week came as prosecutors used opening statements to paint Horner as calculating, violent and remorseless in the killing of Athena.

"First thing Tanner Horner says to Athena when he picks her up, puts her in that truck, leans down, and he says, ‘Don’t scream or I’ll hurt you,’" prosecutor James Stainton told jurors in opening statements Tuesday.

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"I’m going to tell you right now. One thing you’re going to hear that is something you can’t unhear is the level of fight that a 7-year-old girl has. When she’s facing down a certain death."

WATCH: Tanner Horner pleads guilty to killing Texas 7-year-old

On the first day of the trial, Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. In the punishment phase, the jury will decide if Horner will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

"Mr. Horner, to the charge of capital murder, you may plead guilty or not guilty. What is your plea?" the judge asked.

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"Guilty, your honor," Horner replied.

"Thank you. I will accept your plea," the judge said.

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Authorities said Horner was delivering a package containing Barbie dolls intended as a Christmas gift for the 7-year-old when he abducted and killed her.

Her body was found less than 10 miles from the home after a massive search involving law enforcement officers, volunteers, dogs, horses and off-road vehicles.