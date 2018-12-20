Suspect grappling with Phoenix police officer is shot, killed by assisting officer, police say

A man who allegedly physically attacked a Phoenix police officer was shot and killed by responding officers Wednesday evening, officials said.

Few details of the confrontation were immediately available, but police said officers had responded to reports of a person throwing objects through the front window of a Circle K convenience store around 9 p.m., Phoenix police Sgt. Armando Carbajal said, according to the Arizona Republic.

The suspect, not yet identified, attacked one of the officers and a fight ensued, Carbajal said. While the two fought, another officer fatally shot the suspect, he said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the officer involved in the altercation had minor injuries and was treated and released, Carbajal said.

The incident is the 43rd officer-involved shooting in Phoenix in 2018, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.