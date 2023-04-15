Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Phoenix bar shooting breaks out, injuring at least four: police

POJ's Cantina patrons were asked to leave the Phoenix bar

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Phoenix businesses battle homeless crisis Video

Phoenix businesses battle homeless crisis

Old Station Subs owner Joe Faillace joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the homeless crisis is impacting his ability to operate in the city. 

Multiple people were injured in a shooting that broke out outside a Phoenix bar, police say.

The shooting took place just after midnight on Saturday morning in the parking lot outside POJ's Cantina, a sports bar.

Phoenix officers found an injured security guard and another injured man. Both were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Two other men who were shot showed up to the hospital as authorities were investigating. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

ARIZONA IS SITE OF NEW KIRK CAMERON, SHERIFF MARK LAMB LIBRARY EVENT: ‘FIGHT ON OUR HANDS’

Phoenix officers found an injured security guard and another injured man who were both eventually taken to the hospital.

Phoenix officers found an injured security guard and another injured man who were both eventually taken to the hospital. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

Bargoers at POJ's Cantina were asked to leave in light of the chaos. Police are investigating two of the victims' alleged involvement in the shooting.

"At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved in shooting a weapon," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement.

ARIZONA SHERIFF MARK LAMB RUNNING FOR US SENATE SEAT HELD BY SINEMA

Two other men who were shot showed up to the hospital as Phoenix authorities were investigating the bar shooting.

Two other men who were shot showed up to the hospital as Phoenix authorities were investigating the bar shooting. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

"This remains an ongoing investigation. Details about what led up to the shooting is still under investigation," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are no additional details about the shooting at this time.

The shooting took place just after midnight on Saturday morning in the parking lot outside POJ's Cantina, a sports bar in Phoenix, Arizona.

The shooting took place just after midnight on Saturday morning in the parking lot outside POJ's Cantina, a sports bar in Phoenix, Arizona. (FOX 10 Phoenix)