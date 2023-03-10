Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Philadelphia suspect walks away empty-handed after demanding CVS employee open cashless register

The Philadelphia suspect fled after brandishing a gun to the cashier

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Police search for suspect in failed CVS robbery in Pennsylvania Video

Police search for suspect in failed CVS robbery in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who attempted – and failed – to rob an East Germantown CVS store on Wednesday. (Source: Philadelphia Police Department)

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who attempted – and failed – to rob a CVS store on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the store in the East Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. He entered the pharmacy at around 8:40 p.m.

The masked man then brandished a gun in front of a cashier and demanded money. He is seen lifting his shirt in surveillance video.

The employee told the suspect that there was no money in the cashier. 

PHILADELPHIA TODDLER TRIPLETS LOSE FATHER AND MOTHER DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN MURDER-SUICIDE

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the East Germantown CVS at around 8:40 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the East Germantown CVS at around 8:40 p.m. (Philadelphia Police Department)

When the would-be robber ordered the employee to open the store's safe, the employee found that the office was locked.

The suspect fled the scene soon after. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black jacket and a blue mask. 

PHILADELPHIA GUN VIOLENCE: BOY, 13, SHOT IN HEAD, KILLED: MAN WOUNDED WHILE SITTING IN CAR WITH TODDLER

The suspect had brandished a weapon in an attempt to rob a CVS store.

The suspect had brandished a weapon in an attempt to rob a CVS store. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Philadelphia's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353. All tips are confidential.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attempted robbery took place at a CVS store in East Germantown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The attempted robbery took place at a CVS store in East Germantown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Google Maps)