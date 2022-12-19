Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia toddler triplets lose father and mother days before Christmas in murder-suicide

Philadelphia man Stanley Baptiste, 37, identified as suspect and triplets' father

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

A set of 2-year-old triplets have been found safe after their father shot and killed their mother before turning the gun on himself. 

Maisah Larkin, 39, was found shot in the head on the first floor of a living room in her Philadelphia home around 8:08 p.m. Sunday, authorities told FOX 29 Philadelphia. 

She was pronounced dead on the scene around 8:36 p.m., police told the TV station.

Hours later, authorities released an alert to ask for the public's help finding the woman's triplets who were missing.

Law Enforcement sources told FOX 29 Stanley Baptiste, 37, dropped his 2-year-old triplets with a friend.

Stanley Baptiste, 37, was identified by sources as the father of the triplets to FOX 29. Authorities began to search for Baptiste in Lansdale, where he has an apartment.

Police investigate a shooting scene where 39-year-old Maisah Larkin was found shot in the head on the first floor of a living room in her home on the 1800 block of E Haines Street around 8:08 p.m. on Sunday. 

Baptiste was reportedly spotted driving a Lincoln Navigator and ordered to stop. When his car slowly came to a stop authorities learned he turned a gun on himself.

Officials say the triplets were not in the car when Baptiste shot himself. Rather, they were later found at a home in Lansdale unharmed.

A set of 2-year-old triplets has been found safe after a man took them after he murdered their mother, according to police. 

The triplets' parents were in a relationship that included domestic violence, sources said. 

Police have not released any additional information on what happened or the investigation.