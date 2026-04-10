Person throws Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home, company says

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A person allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and is now in police custody, a spokesperson for the AI company confirmed.

"Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters. Thankfully, no one was hurt," the spokesperson said. "We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe. The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.