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Person throws Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home, company says

OpenAI says it's assisting law enforcement with investigation

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he hopes his interviewer doesn't let her son use AI yet Video

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he hopes his interviewer doesn't let her son use AI yet

OpenAI CEO was candidabout how, while he is excited about his technology, he does not think young children should use AI, saying his own son will not be allowed to use it for a while.

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A person allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and is now in police custody, a spokesperson for the AI company confirmed.

"Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters. Thankfully, no one was hurt," the spokesperson said. "We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe. The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
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