Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania woman sentenced after plotting with son to kill ex-boyfriend who broke up with her

The Pennsylvania woman testified against her son as part of a plea agreement

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to 20 to 40-years in prison for conspiring with her son to kill an ex-boyfriend.

Joyce Brown-Rodriguez, 56, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison on Monday after she pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, third-degree murder, and other related charges related to the death of her then-boyfriend, Christopher Wilson, 52, according to FOX 29.

Prosecutors say Brown-Rodriguez pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement and testified against her son, 34-year-old Khalill Brown at his July trial.

Khalill Brown was convicted of fatally shooting Wilson in December 2020 at his workplace, Kuusakoski Recycling in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania.

PA woman

56-year-old Joyce Brown-Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison on Monday after she pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, third-degree murder, and other related charges related to the death of her then-boyfriend, Christopher Wilson, 52, according to FOX 29. (Bucks County DA)

Wilson's daughters claimed that Brown-Rodriguez pretended to grieve with them after their father's death.

One day before the shooting, Brown-Rodriguez called and texted Wilson after he ended the relationship, officials said. She went on to text her son for help.

The following day, Brown-Rodriguez and her son drove to Kuusakoski Recycling, where Wilson was shot multiple times.

PA man

Christopher Wilson, 52 (Bucks County DA)

Brown-Rodriguez fled the scene with her son, driving home to Philadelphia, officials said.

Bucks County Court Judge Jeffrey Finley said he wants to know why Brown-Rodriguez resorted to violence after Wilson broke up with her, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"It makes no sense that anything that occurred here, in any way, should have led to you taking the life of Mr. Wilson," Finley said. "Your actions not only took his life, but had a significant impact on the people who were there that day."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.