2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, 1 civilian dead following car crash: authorities

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian are dead following an automobile accident in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday morning along I-95, Fox 29 reported.

Authorities said the three victims were all deceased at the scene. Authorities have not released any details surrounding the crash, Fox 29 reported.

#BREAKING: Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were among three people killed in a crash along I-95 in Philadelphia early Monday morning, officials have confirmed to @FOX29philly https://t.co/RoZz9xdWIF — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) March 21, 2022

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the incident and traffic running both ways along I-95 has been shut down, according to the report.

95 CLOSED in BOTH Directions between Broad St & Walt Whitman Bridge. 2 PA State Troopers killed along with 1 civilian at 1am, more details now on @Fox29philly pic.twitter.com/1usdKVKH1Q — Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) March 21, 2022

Neither officer nor the civilian have yet been identified.