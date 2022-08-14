Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania man charged after two separate deadly incidents: police

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, allegedly drove through a crowd of people at an event prior to beating a woman to death

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A man accused of ramming a car through an event in eastern Pennyslvania that killed one, injured 17 also allegedly beat a woman to death.

State police charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, with two counts of criminal homicide Sunday morning, WNEP-TV reported. 

One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar for a fundraiser for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month, authorities said. The suspect then killed a woman in a separate incident, police said.

"On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg received a call to assist Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove through a crowd at a community event on West 2nd Street, Berwick Borough, Columbia County," a statement said. 

MAN CRASHES CAR INTO CROWD HONORING VICTIMS OF FIRE, LEAVING 1 DEAD, 17 HURT: POLICE

Twelve of the victims were taken to Geisinger Danville hospital, three were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one was transported to Berwick Hospital and one was transported to Geisinger Bloomsburg, all in Pennsylvania, according to the statement.

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE PROMISES TO MOVE QUICKLY REGARDING MAIL-IN BALLOT DISPUTE

The suspect took off, but was taken into custody after authorities received a call about an assault in nearby Nescopeck. Responding troopers found a woman dead.

Multiple pedestrians in Pennsylvania were reportedly struck by a vehicle as they were attending a benefit at a local bar raising money for victims of a recent fire. Courtesy: WNEP

Multiple pedestrians in Pennsylvania were reportedly struck by a vehicle as they were attending a benefit at a local bar raising money for victims of a recent fire. Courtesy: WNEP (WNEP)

The circumstances of Saturday evening’s crash were not immediately clear, including whether there was any connection to the fire or the fundraising effort.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sura Reyes had a lawyer to comment on his behalf. He was denied bail and is jailed in the Columbia County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Berwick, WNEP reports.

The identities of the deceased weren’t immediately released.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller, Lawrence Richard and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

