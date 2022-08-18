Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly buying body parts from Arkansas woman accused of stealing them

The Pennsylvania suspect allegedly purchased body parts over Facebook from a woman accused of stealing them from a mortuary associated with the University of Arkansas

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. 

Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges of receiving stolen property, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and abuse of a corpse. 

Police originally received complaints in June of body parts being sold on Facebook. On July 8, police served a search warrant at Pauley's residence, where they allegedly found "human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs" inside three 5-gallon buckets in his basement. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my 33 years as a prosecutor," Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said. "Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around." 

FIFTH SET OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND AT LAKE MEAD AS DROUGHT CONDITIONS WORSEN

A forensic pathologist confirmed that the seized body parts were human remains, according to police. 

Jeremy Pauley

Jeremy Pauley (East Pennsboro Township Police)

Law enforcement continued to investigate and found that Pauley was allegedly purchasing the human remains over Facebook from a woman in Arkansas, Candace Scott, who is accused of stealing body parts from a mortuary associated with the University of Arkansas. 

The University of Arkansas did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

A shipment of body parts was later intercepted in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to police. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Arkansas State Police deferred questions about the allegations against Scott to the FBI, which declined to comment on the case, citing an ongoing investigation. 

Pauley was released on $50,000 bail. He could not be reached for comment on Thursday, but described the allegations as "lots of fluff and drama" in a comment on Facebook. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 