CRIME
Pennsylvania man allegedly assaults driver who wouldn't stop singing Christmas carols, reports say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Clayton Lucas, 25, was arrested after he allegedly tried to strangle someone for singing Christmas carols, according to reports.

A Pennsylvania man who was seemingly not in the Christmas spirit last week was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a man for singing festive songs, according to reports.

Clayton Lucas, 25, was a passenger in a car driving down Route 28 in East Deer Township, northeast of Pittsburgh, on March 4 when the altercation broke out, KDKA reported, citing a criminal complaint.

The driver of the car reportedly was singing Christmas carols, which upset Lucas. He allegedly "reached around [the driver's] seat and began choking him" to the point where he almost lost consciousness, according to the news outlet.

When Pennsylvania State Police tried to arrest Lucas, he allegedly wouldn't cooperate and refused to listen to their orders, before he eventually was taken into custody.

Lucas, according to WTAE, was charged with aggravated assault, among other offenses.

