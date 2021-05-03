Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man accused of sending explicit photo to missing woman’s family, report says

Oehling was last heard from on Jan. 10, 2020

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A Pennsylvania man was charged Monday with "corruption of minors" after he allegedly sent an explicit photo of a missing woman to her family, a report said.

WPXI, citing court papers, reported that Michael Manno allegedly sent an exposed selfie of him with Kaylene Oehling to her 17-year-old sister. The report said the photo was believed to have been taken prior to the girl’s disappearance, but the family told the station that it is not the first time that Manno sent similar photos.

PHILADELPHIA EX-MAYOR CALLS FOR CITY APOLOGY IN 1985 BOMBING THAT KILLED 11

One of the woman’s uncles told the station that the photo is "is like a taunt."

The station said no attorney was listed for Manno. The Penn Hills Police Department did not answer an after-hours call from Fox News.

The report said that Oehling was last heard from on Jan. 10, 2020. She was 20 years old at the time. An earlier WPXI report said she was last seen at a friend’s house.

