Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Pennsylvania governor's mansion arson suspect Cody Balmer was out on bail at time of firebombing

Cody Balmer, 38, is accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's mansion

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Kitty Le Claire , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published | Updated
close
PA governor's mansion arson attack suspect arrives in court for arraignment Video

PA governor's mansion arson attack suspect arrives in court for arraignment

Cody Balmer, the man accused of setting fire to the governor's mansion while Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was inside, arrived in court. He stuck his tongue out and refused to answer shouted questions. (Credit: WTXF)

The suspect accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's mansion over the weekend was out on bail when he allegedly committed the crime, Fox News has learned.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resident Cody Balmer, 38, made bail and was due in court later this week over a 2023 simple assault charge, according to court records. A source told Fox News that the case was related to a domestic dispute. 

Balmer was arraigned on Monday in connection with the arson attack, where he stuck his tongue out at reporters trying to ask him questions. Speaking to Judge Dale Klein, Balmer identified himself as a former welder who is not currently employed, and stated that he had no savings or income.

Balmer also said that he had no history of substance or alcohol abuse, and said that he had taken medication for mental health in the past, but that the pills "lead [him] to different types of behavior." The judge later denied Balmer's bail request on the grounds that his behavior endangered the community.

PENNSYLVANIA POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER GOVERNOR’S MANSION SET ON FIRE WHILE GOV JOSH SHAPIRO, FAMILY SLEPT

pa governor's mansion arson attack suspect arrives in court for arraignment

Cody Balmer, the man accused of setting fire to the governor's mansion while Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was home, sticking his tongue out at a court arraignment Monday. (WTXF)

Earlier on Monday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that Balmer was "currently receiving treatment" at a hospital for a "medical event not connected to this incident or his arrest."

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and other related offenses after allegedly setting the fire at around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover shortly before the fire started, and were asleep at the time of the incident.

In a press conference on Sunday, PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens said that Balmer hopped fences and brought "homemade incendiary devices" to the governor's mansion.

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR'S MANSION ATTACK SUSPECT CODY BALMER ADMITTED 'HARBORING HATRED' TOWARD SHAPIRO: POLICE

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 1 of 10

    Fire damage inside the Pennsylvania governor's mansion is shown, after an apparent arson attack early Sunday morning. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 2 of 10

    Tables and chairs lay strewn about in what remains of a room that appears to have sustained the worst of the fire. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 3 of 10

    Another room, largely undamaged, is seen nearby. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 4 of 10

    Fire damage to a wall inside an affected room. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 5 of 10

    A couch sits destroyed in a badly-burned room of the mansion. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 6 of 10

    Charred papers sit among debris, one of which appears to show Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 7 of 10

    A soot-stained placard advertising Passover crafts for children. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 8 of 10

    Plates and other items sit atop a badly-burned table. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 9 of 10

    A table destroyed in the arson attack, with another room, largely unaffected, visible in the background. (Commonwealth Media Services)

  • Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
    Image 10 of 10

    Glassware sits among charred debris. (Commonwealth Media Services)

"He actively evaded troopers who were here to secure the residence," the official explained. "While [police] were searching is when he attacked at the residence, [and] broke in and set the fires…it was a very quick event that occurred."

Shapiro denounced the attack on Sunday and expressed gratitude to the authorities who saved him and his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

PA governor's mansion arson suspect Cody Balmer booking photo

Cody Balmer, 38, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and related offenses for allegedly setting fire to Gov. Josh Shapiro's, D-Penn., governor's mansion on April 13, 2025.  (Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)

"This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society," Shapiro said. "And I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another, or one particular person or another. It is not okay and it has to stop. We have to be better than this."

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.