Pennsylvania family of 4 found dead after apparent murder-suicide, police say

A Pennsylvania family of four has been found dead following an apparent murder-suicide, police say.

The West Whiteland Township Police Department says it discovered the bodies at a home in the area Sunday after investigators were contacted by out-of-state family members who had been unable to reach them for days.

"The initial investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that this incident is the result of a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the community at large," it said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police added that the deaths are currently under investigation with assistance from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The identities of the victims and motive for the killings remain unknown.