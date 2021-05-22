Pennsylvania family defends right to fly American flag in fight with homeowners association

A Pennsylvania family is standing its ground in a faceoff with a local homeowners association over a flag pole flying the American flag in front of their house.

Darlene and Rocco Lacertosa installed the pole to honor their two sons who are serving in the military. But the Galman Group, which manages the complex where the family lives, claims the pole is on common ground and needs to be removed.

MISSISSIPPI VETERAN RECEIVES AMERICAN FLAG 60 YEARS AFTER RETIRING FROM ARMY

"Very upsetting since we have two sons in the military and this flag pole was Rocco's dad's which he proudly flew every day until the day he died," Darlene Lacertosa shared in a public social media post. "Very upsetting."

The association sent a letter to the family saying that the governing documents clearly lay out the rules about the use of common ground, but the family argues that no such rule exists in writing.

BIDEN AWARDS FIRST MEDAL OF HONOR TO KOREAN WAR HERO

"The standards specifically permit the American flag to be flown when mounted to a house but do not permit in-ground flags in the community," a spokesperson for the Galman Group told Patch.com. "The Galman Group and the Board at Indian Valley Meadows welcome its residents to display the American flag, and other appropriate flags, in accordance with the guidelines established for the benefit of the community."

The group told the Lacertosas that they "trust that as a homeowner … you recognize that keeping the entire community looking good helps to promote strong values."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lacertosa family did not return a Fox News request for comment.