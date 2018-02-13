Pastor insists nothing happened with bound naked man in car

A Pennsylvania pastor insists he was merely counseling a naked man cops found bound with nylon rope in a parked car on a residential street, saying “I have nothing to hide.”

George Nelson Gregory, 61, was sitting in the back seat of a car parked outside a house in Homestead when cops — responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle — spotted a naked man bound with nylon rope in the front seat around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, KDKA reported.

A witness told police the naked man got out of the car in full view from his daughter’s window.

Gregory told the officers that he and other unidentified man were “just playing” in a consensual setting, adding that they “meet up from time to time to play with each other,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the station.

And despite being inside a car on a well-lit public street — one witness said he saw the naked man from his daughter’s window — Gregory believed they were in a private setting, cops said.

