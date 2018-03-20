Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz's brother bragged about their popularity, prosecutors say

The brother of the suspected gunman of the February 14 massacre at a Florida high school reportedly bragged about “how many girls he is capable of attracting” due to how “popular” his brother is.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested Monday after he “unlawfully entered the school grounds” of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the same school his brother, Nikolas Cruz, is accused of entering and gunning down 17 people.

ZACHARY CRUZ, PARKLAND MASSACRE SUSPECT’S BROTHER, ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING AT SCHOOL

According to his arrest report, he entered the property because he wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.”

Cruz was ordered by Broward County Judge Kim Theresa Mollica not to have any contact with his brother but according to Assistant State Attorney Saranell Murphys, the two have had contact “since his incarceration,” the New York Post reported.

“He has been heard and observed discussing how popular his brother is now, that his face is everywhere and his name is national,” she said. “There is discussion of starting some sort of pen pal or fan club and how many girls he is capable of attracting.”

Cruz was arrested after being warned numerous times by police to stay off the property. Monday was the third time he was caught trespassing.

A judge has set his bail at $500,000.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.