Parents in Georgia forgive 2 sons accused of attacking and trying to kill them

A Georgia couple say they have forgiven two sons accused of attacking them in what police believe was a plot to kill them.

Yvonne and Zachery Ervin spoke publicly for the first time Friday with local news media outlets outside Gwinnett County Court. Their 22-year-old son Christopher Ervin and 17-year-old son Cameron Ervin face charges including aggravated assault and arson after the Sept. 5 attack in the family's suburban Atlanta home.

Yvonne Ervin still had bruises on her face from the attack.

She told a 911 dispatcher that her sons were trying to kill her. She said they had drugged her and her husband by putting Xanax in their drinks before the attack.

When officers arrived, they found a bloody scene inside the family's home.