Pam Bondi touts pro-Trump boat parade as supporters attempt to break world record

National Co-chair of Women for Trump Pam Bondi spoke to "Fox & Friends Weekend" at a beach in Florida where supporters hope to break a Guinness record for holding the world's largest boat parade Saturday.

"This is a not-so-silent majority, and this is what's going to get the president re-elected," Bondi said. "These are families on every single boat, and they are not scared to be out there supporting President Trump and his great agenda."

The former Florida Attorney General, in her hometown of Clearwater, said they think they have more than 1,800 boats assembled.

Organizers say they need more than 1,180 to break the record, FOX 13 reported.

With the coronavirus restrictions across the nation, pro-Trump supporters have organized similar events. While the Guinness World Record lists the largest boat parade as 1,180 in Malaysia on Sept. 14, 2014, organizers of a "Trumptilla" in South Carolina in July said over 3,000 vessels participated in that parade.

Bondi, touting the Sunshine State's support for Trump, said they didn't know what to expect when rallies were put on hold but the energy has been similar to rallies with Trump flags, MAGA hats and patriotic music.

In May, Trump tweeted a video of one: "Thank you very much to our beautiful 'boaters.' I will never let you down!"

The record attempt began at 10 a.m. north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, and the official boat count will take place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madiera Beach, according to WFLA.