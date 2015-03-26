Pa. businessman awaiting sentencing on work visa fraud charges found dead in home

A suburban Philadelphia businessman awaiting sentencing for illegally bringing hundreds of seasonal workers into the country has been found dead in his home.

The Chester County Coroner's Office says 48-year-old Michael Glah was found dead Monday in Westtown. Investigators will determine the cause of death following a toxicology test.

Glah, his wife and two others at International Personnel Resources pleaded guilty in December to federal charges stemming from a visa fraud scheme.

Prosecutors say the company applied for temporary work visas under phony names culled from a Mexican phonebook.

Glah was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26. Prosecutors had recently filed a motion asking that his five-year mandatory sentence be increased.