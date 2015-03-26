Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Pa. businessman awaiting sentencing on work visa fraud charges found dead in home

By | Associated Press

WESTTOWN, Pa. – A suburban Philadelphia businessman awaiting sentencing for illegally bringing hundreds of seasonal workers into the country has been found dead in his home.

The Chester County Coroner's Office says 48-year-old Michael Glah was found dead Monday in Westtown. Investigators will determine the cause of death following a toxicology test.

Glah, his wife and two others at International Personnel Resources pleaded guilty in December to federal charges stemming from a visa fraud scheme.

Prosecutors say the company applied for temporary work visas under phony names culled from a Mexican phonebook.

Glah was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26. Prosecutors had recently filed a motion asking that his five-year mandatory sentence be increased.