Oxford High School shooting: Here's what could be presented as evidence in court

Scores of evidentiary items related to the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan may be presented in the county's case against 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley, according to court documents.

Items including social media posts and text messages from Crumbley, photos of the Crumbley family's dog, messages sent between teachers and school administrators, photos from the scene of the crime, medical records and video interviews are listed as evidence in a Jan. 10 court filing from Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

The evidence list was highlighted Monday as part of attorney Geoffrey Fieger's $100 million civil lawsuit against the school district on behalf of Jeffrey Franz, the father of two daughters who experienced physical and emotional injury as a result of the shooting at Oxford High, according to the complaint.

Fieger on Monday issued a brief in response to the school district's motion to halt proceedings until the conclusion of criminal cases related to the school shooting. The brief included the list of evidentiary items that McDonald filed on Jan. 10.

The filing states that while the defendants' motion to stay is "premised on the mischaracterization that there are ‘parallel’ criminal proceedings to this purely civil action," none of the defendants "in this case is a defendant in the referenced criminal cases."

Crumbley is accused of bringing a gun to school on Nov. 30, fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others.

Crumbley allegedly shot Franz's 17-year-old daughter, Riley, in the neck. His 14-year-old daughter, Bella, "narrowly escaped" Crumbley's fire, according to the complaint.

Plaintiffs allege that the Oxford Community School District and its employees "encouraged the specific incident of misconduct and/or directly participated in it by not expelling, disciplining, and providing proper supervision for Ethan Crumbley, and/or notifying police authorities of Crumbley’s violent plans."

McDonald has charged Crumbley's parents with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.