Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Overnight shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, leaves 1 dead, 5 injuried

No arrests have been made yet in the KY shooting that occurred near a restaurant and bar

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. and found a man dead, Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder told media near the scene. Another man wounded by gunfire was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning.

RETIRED PASTOR KIDNAPPED, KILLED ANOTHER PASTOR'S YOUNG DAUGHTER ON WALK TO BIBLE CAMP: DA

Kentucky Fox News graphic

Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports. There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge on Third Street in the city's downtown area.

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning.