A man who used to work as a maintenance technician for the now-closed FreeFall ride at Orlando's ICON Park is alleging that safety issues with the ride were ignored in the weeks before a teen fell to his death in March 2022.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, former technician Austin Campbell-Alexander said he noticed "safety issues with the seats and overall structural integrity" of the FreeFall Drop Tower sometime around January 2022 – a couple of months before 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died from falling off the ride.

The lawsuit is filed against Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, the owner and operator of the ride, and other affiliated companies, not ICON Park.

The former tech "learned that the seats associated with the FreeFall ride were being manually bypassed by one of the operations managers" when the ride opened, according to the lawsuit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando. The manager was allegedly using a replacement sensor for two seats so that they could "accommodate larger patrons over certain height and weight limits."

"Such an override was knowingly dangerous to the public as the FreeFall ride's manufacturer set weight and height limits for riders," the lawsuit stated.

Fox News Digital previously reported that an operating manual for the ride stated the maximum passenger weight was just over 286 pounds.

Campbell-Alexander said he reported the "illegal and unsafe practice" to his supervisor, though the ride "continued operation" outside of manufacturer guidelines.

He also reported that he received no training for his position as a maintenance tech and believed that was the same for other employees responsible for "patron safety or the safe operation/maintenance of the ride itself."

According to the lawsuit, there were a handful of moments when safety issues arose with the ride, yet the ride remained open "when it should have been closed to ensure patron safety."

In March 2022, Campbell-Alexander said he and another employee noticed that a metal cylinder responsible for locking riders in their seats was "too hot," making it possible for the seats to not be secured properly. A few days later, they also noticed cracks in the joints of the gondolas, which hold and transport all seats on the ride.

Sampson fell to his death on March 24, 2022, because he was over the ride's limit at 6-foot-5 and approximately 360 pounds, causing the seat to not be latched when the ride dropped 400 feet at speeds upwards of 75 mph, state investigators said after the incident.

During an investigation after Sampson's death, Campbell-Alexander said that he was asked to "back-fill blank maintenance logs and sign off on certain maintenance tasks" as if he and a coworker had performed them.

He said he objected to "fraudulently affirm" that he performed certain tasks, which resulted in him being placed on paid leave and booted from the premises. He said he remained on leave while the defendants attempted to resolve a civil lawsuit with Sampson's family, and once that was settled, he was fired on March 31, 2023.

The law firm representing Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot sent a statement on Campbell-Alexander's lawsuit to FOX 35, alleging that the former tech was the one who adjusted sensors on the ride, which resulted in his firing.

"Our clients promptly investigated the tragic accident that resulted in the death of Tyre Sampson. Upon discovering that Mr. Campbell-Alexander adjusted the sensors that resulted in the accident, he was suspended and relieved of any further involvement or access to any rides," Trevor Arnold and Brian Bieber, GrayRobinson, PA said.

"Upon learning of Mr. Campbell-Alexander’s and other employees’ conduct, we proactively notified investigating authorities. At all times, we cooperated with the investigators. We worked diligently to resolve the litigation and claims with Tyre’s family as well as the administrative agencies involved. Mr. Campbell-Alexander’s claims are in direct conflict with statements he provided following the accident, which will no doubt be demonstrated in Court."