Oregon cat braves coyote country to make way to old home

George knows what he likes - and what the 2-year-old orange tabby cat likes is his family's old home in Portland's St. Johns area.

So when the family moved across town to east Portland in May, George slipped away and made his way back to former residence - across 12 miles, three interstate highways and neighborhoods where residents often see coyotes.

The Oregonian reports that three weeks after George disappeared, the Campion family got a call from the new renters at their old home: George had arrived, and wanted to be petted.

Amy Campion says her cat is thinner but seems fine.

He didn't yowl this time when the Campions took him back to the new house. But Amy Campion says she won't let him outside without a leash for a few weeks.