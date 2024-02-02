Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

OnlyFans murder: Suspect's 'crime family' parents hacked into victim's laptop, warrants allege

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's parents were arrested in Austin, Texas, for allegedly hacking into her slain boyfriend's computer

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
OnlyFans model seen attacking boyfriend on Aspen 'content' trip months before stabbing him Video

OnlyFans model seen attacking boyfriend on Aspen 'content' trip months before stabbing him

Cellphone video shows a violent meltdown involving OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney berating and striking her boyfriend Christian Obumseli months before she stabbed him in their luxury Miami apartment.

The Texas parents of an OnlyFans model arrested in Miami for her boyfriend's stabbing death have been likened to a "crime family" after warrants in the case revealed they allegedly discussed how to break into the victim's computer after taking it from the couple's apartment.

Kim Clenney, 60, and Deborah Clenney, 57, respectively, are the father and mother of the 27-year-old adult model, Courtney Clenney, who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death in their luxury apartment in April 2022.

"These charges against the Clenney Crime Family is only confirmation that her parents are the ring leaders of the lies and deceit perpetrated in this case publicly," Kimberly Wald, an attorney for the Haggard Law Firm representing Obsumseli's family, told Fox News Digital.

TEXAS PARENTS OF ONLYFANS MODEL IN DEADLY MIAMI STABBING ARRESTED

Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli pose for a photo in Palm Springs, California

Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli pose for a photo in Palm Springs, Calif., Aug. 14, 2021. Clenney, an adult model, is accused of stabbing Obumseli to death in April 2022. (Dexter Coffman)

The parents are accused of discussing PIN and password options in a group text with four of their daughter's lawyers — Frank Prieto, Sabrina Puglisi, Manuel Recio and Pamela Corvalan — who allegedly obtained the login details from the jailed murder suspect.

"Will you be sending the laptop PIN ideas so we can try them before you see her again?" Kim Clenney wrote to the group Sept. 26, 2022, according to a warrant for his arrest in Texas.

"Good evening guys. I have a couple that I can forward to you tomorrow," Prieto allegedly replied.

MIAMI ONLYFANS MODEL CHARGED WITH BOYFRIEND'S MURDER AFTER BLOODY FIGHT RULED SELF-DEFENSE

GALLERY: SEE THE CLENNEY FAMILY MUGSHOTS

  • A mugshot of Kim Clenney
    Image 1 of 3

    Kim Clenney, father of accused killer and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, was arrested in Travis County, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024.  (Austin Police Department )

  • A mugshot of Deborah Clenney
    Image 2 of 3

    Deborah Clenney, mother of accused killer and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, was arrested in Travis County, Texas Jan. 30, 2024.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Courtney Clenney appears in a Miami-Dade County booking photo
    Image 3 of 3

    Courtney Clenney appears in a booking photo after she was extradited to Florida and held at the Miami-Dade County jail on a murder charge for the stabbing death of Christian Obumseli. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Four days later, the suspected killer's father allegedly wrote to the group, "Hell yeah! That PIN worked!"

Corvalan reacted with a heart emoji, according to court documents, but Prieto followed up with a warning.

Illustration shows text conversation in iPhone

Excerpts from a group text conversation between Courtney Clenney's parents and her attorneys are recreated in an illustration. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

"Kim. Hold off on going through the computer please. I don't want to turn you into a witness just yet if you find something useful," he wrote, before adding, "But that is great news and makes this easier."

FLORIDA MAN DEAD, MODEL LOVER FOUND SOAKED IN BLOOD

Only Fans model, Courtney Clenney in red lingerie

Courtney Clenney poses for a photo in Aspen, Colo, Feb. 2, 2022.  (@dextercoffman)

Wald said Obumseli's family was "outraged" and "saddened" by the charges after they'd already asked for his belongings to be returned to them.

"The family is tired by the defense's caricature and portrayal as victims which is unproven and is a hammering re-victimization of Christian's loved ones," she said.

Clenney has not denied killing Obumseli but has maintained she did so in self-defense. Months after the stabbing, prosecutors sought murder charges. She is now also facing new computer crime charges for the laptop incident.

ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY CLENNEY PLEADED WITH MIAMI POLICE FOR HELP DAYS BEFORE BOYFRIEND'S MURDER: REPORT

Woman in red prison garb with pink handcuffs

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney sits in a courtroom during a bail hearing in Miami Dec. 8, 2022. (Pool via Miami Herald)

Prieto previously told Fox News Digital there was "clear evidence of self-defense" and that Obumseli had choked Clenney in the moments before the stabbing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," he said. 

But while Clenney's defense has portrayed Obumseli as the abuser, against whom Clenney had sought a restraining order, videos have emerged showing her striking him, shouting at him and using racial slurs.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports