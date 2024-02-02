OnlyFans murder: Suspect's 'crime family' parents hacked into victim's laptop, warrants allege

The Texas parents of an OnlyFans model arrested in Miami for her boyfriend's stabbing death have been likened to a "crime family" after warrants in the case revealed they allegedly discussed how to break into the victim's computer after taking it from the couple's apartment.

Kim Clenney, 60, and Deborah Clenney, 57, respectively, are the father and mother of the 27-year-old adult model, Courtney Clenney, who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death in their luxury apartment in April 2022.

"These charges against the Clenney Crime Family is only confirmation that her parents are the ring leaders of the lies and deceit perpetrated in this case publicly," Kimberly Wald, an attorney for the Haggard Law Firm representing Obsumseli's family, told Fox News Digital.

The parents are accused of discussing PIN and password options in a group text with four of their daughter's lawyers — Frank Prieto, Sabrina Puglisi, Manuel Recio and Pamela Corvalan — who allegedly obtained the login details from the jailed murder suspect.

"Will you be sending the laptop PIN ideas so we can try them before you see her again?" Kim Clenney wrote to the group Sept. 26, 2022, according to a warrant for his arrest in Texas.

"Good evening guys. I have a couple that I can forward to you tomorrow," Prieto allegedly replied.

Four days later, the suspected killer's father allegedly wrote to the group, "Hell yeah! That PIN worked!"

Corvalan reacted with a heart emoji, according to court documents, but Prieto followed up with a warning.

"Kim. Hold off on going through the computer please. I don't want to turn you into a witness just yet if you find something useful," he wrote, before adding, "But that is great news and makes this easier."

Wald said Obumseli's family was "outraged" and "saddened" by the charges after they'd already asked for his belongings to be returned to them.

"The family is tired by the defense's caricature and portrayal as victims which is unproven and is a hammering re-victimization of Christian's loved ones," she said.

Clenney has not denied killing Obumseli but has maintained she did so in self-defense. Months after the stabbing, prosecutors sought murder charges. She is now also facing new computer crime charges for the laptop incident.

Prieto previously told Fox News Digital there was "clear evidence of self-defense" and that Obumseli had choked Clenney in the moments before the stabbing.

"Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," he said.

But while Clenney's defense has portrayed Obumseli as the abuser, against whom Clenney had sought a restraining order, videos have emerged showing her striking him, shouting at him and using racial slurs.

