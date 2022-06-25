Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Oklahoma man leads authorities on pursuit, found hours later hiding in cow manure

Police also found a firearm and stolen property in the Oklahoma man's truck

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
An Oklahoma man was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended with him hiding in cow manure for hours. 

Police in Nowata County, Oklahoma say 23-year-old Wolf October Berry initially fled from officers who were attempting to make a traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt," KOKI-TV reported.

Berry sped away from officers and drove down a county road before crashing and continuing to flee on foot.

Authorities say Berry was located later that day after hiding in cow manure for several hours. 

( Nowata County Sheriff's Office)

Berry has been charged with eluding police, running a roadblock, possession of stolen property over $1,000, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to deputies. 

A loaded 9MM semi-automatic pistol was found in Berry’s truck along with stolen property he allegedly acquired by burglarizing two nearby properties. 

Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma

Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma (iStock)

Berry’s bond has been set at $25,000 by a Cherokee Nation Tribal Judge.

Nowata County is located roughly 50 miles north of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

