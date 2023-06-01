Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Oklahoma man accused of biting off woman's chin while wanted on separate warrant

Oklahoma officials say the man has a 'lengthy criminal history'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An Oklahoma man is being accused of biting off a woman's chin while he was wanted on a warrant.

DeWaunte Leemont Nunley is facing charges of domestic abuse by strangulation and maiming in the incident, according to officials.

Nunley allegedly failed to show up for a court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office says the man has a "lengthy criminal history."

DeWaunte Leemont Nunley mugshot

DeWaunte Leemont Nunley is facing charges of domestic abuse by strangulation and maiming in the incident, according to officials. (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Hagar tracked Nunley to a homeless camp where he was arrested without incident.

Nunley previously pled guilty to charges of domestic assault & battery by strangulation as well as maiming in 2021, court records show. The most recent bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for three domestic violence review hearings.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.