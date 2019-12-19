Oklahoma City mall shooting leaves one person shot, police say

One person was shot inside an Oklahoma mall Thursday, prompting authorities to clear the building in the middle of a busy holiday shopping season.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. in response to a shooting, which occurred during a dispute at the Penn Square Mall, the Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted.

"At this time, we’ve located one shooting victim from the incident [at Penn Square Mall]," the department said. "This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals. No suspect description at this time. Officers still working to clear the mall."

Details about the shooting were not released, but the Oklahoman newspaper reported that one person was shot in the chest, per police, and they were taken to a hospital; their condition wasn't known at this time.

Officers were still working to clear out the mall, police said.

The mall was locked down but patrons were seen exiting the south side of the building, according to the newspaper. Fox News' calls and messages to the Oklahoma City Police Department were not returned.

Oklahoma City SWAT officers were seen staging outside the shopping center.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it closed off ramps on Interstate 44 leading to the mall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaity Sharp, a student at Central Oklahoma University, told the newspaper she was inside a Sephora on the mall's second floor when they were rushed into a stockroom.

"I didn't hear shots, but other people in here said they did," Sharp said. "They told us they're letting people go, but we were told to stay here."